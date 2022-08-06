Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A patient suffering from a hernia was unable to take food for the past several days. He was not attending to nature's call also. So, when his abdominal pain aggravated, the patient named Samarnath, a resident of Gothwa Bhataulli of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a doctor at Jaunpur.

Dr Lal Bahadur Siddharth after examining the patient, conducted a medical check-up, including X-Ray, but when the X-ray report arrived, the whole team of doctors was surprised to find a glass-like object lodged inside the patient's abdomen. Earlier, the doctors first attempted to take out the foreign object from the patient's body through the anus (rectum).

But, the effort was not successful. Then doctors opted for surgical intervention and after one hour of surgery, the glass was taken out of the stomach. Dr Lal Bahadur Siddharth, talking about the ordeal of the patient, said a patient named Samarnath came for treatment and expressed his desire to avail of the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance card. "The patient was suffering from stomach ache and when an X-ray was conducted on him, we found a glass-like object in the patient's abdomen. The glass was removed from the patient's stomach after the surgery."

Read: 104-year-old heart patient's valve was replaced non-surgically in Jaipur

When the patient Samarnath was asked how he ingested the stainless steel glass. He said it was taken through the mouth. But the patient's version was not convincing because the glass was found lodged in his stomach in an inverted way. Therefore, the glass went inside the patient's stomach through his anal route (rectum), said Dr Lal Bahadur Siddharth.