Jaipur: A non-surgical heart valve replacement has been done on a 104-year-old patient from Jaipur. Hence, the patient managed to survive at this age. Doctors have claimed that earlier in the country, patients up to the age of 92 years have been successfully operated on for heart using TAVI technology.

Dr Amit Chaurasia, a doctor of the hospital, who successfully operated on the patient, said, "The patient was complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath, due to which he came to the hospital. The 2D Echo test showed narrowing of the aortic valve of his heart. For this, he has been advised of a valve replacement. Angiography of the patient also revealed some common blockages".

In such a situation, it became clear that he was having chest pain due to aortic stenosis. Due to his old age, valve replacement through surgery was not possible, so his valve was replaced using TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) technology. This operation was completed in around one-and-half to two hours and the patient started walking the very next day. The patient was discharged from the hospital on the fourth day of the procedure.

Doctors say that this was the first operation in the country of a patient of this age using the TAVI technology. They said that due to old age, medicines work less on heart patients. If the patient is treated with the help of medicines, then the chances of survival are 50 per cent in the first year and only 20 per cent in the second year of the treatment. In such situations, TAVI technology remains a safe option in which there is no tearing of any kind. Doctors say that the patient is fine after the operation. Along with this, they have claimed that Jaipur is setting different records in the field of Cardiac Science by operating on a patient at the age of 104 for the first time in the country.