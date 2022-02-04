Dehradun: In view of the election campaign in Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh, who had reached Dehradun on Friday, claimed that there is an ongoing nexus between Owaisi and BJP while equating their ruling strategies. "The British have shown us that this country can be ruled when divided. That is what both the BJP and AIMIM are doing. They both work on the same principles of dividing the nation on the grounds of religion and then establishing their rule. Both of them believe in the British policy of Divide and Rule," Singh alleged.

He further said that religious organizations, under the garb of political institutions, are creating unrest in society, which is also part of communal propaganda. "Instead of focusing on the more pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and poverty, all they talk about is temples and mosques. The BJP has evidently widened the gap between the rich and the poor. In the state that is expecting elections soon, BJP makes political use of autonomous institutions like ED and CBI by imposing false and old cases against the opponents," he alleged.

Singh also talked about the Congress manifesto while concurrently raising questions over several policies of the Centre. He peculiarly criticized the sharp increase in the prices of LPG gas cylinders and announced that Congress shall not increase the price of LPG gas cylinders beyond Rs. 500. He further highlighted that the manifesto also mentions many other things including improving health services, providing employment to the youth, and better provisions for the farmers.

Taking an attacking stand on the central government, Digvijay Singh said that the Modi government at the center has just duped people since 2014. "Everything that was said by the BJP - from doubling the income of farmers to providing housing - has turned out to be false. The BJP government has put Uttarakhand far behind. Even the states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, that have been just formed, are way more developed than we are, thanks to the BJP," he said.

