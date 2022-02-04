Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons who opened fire on Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Meerut on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh Police that they took the action after being hurt by the AIMIM chief's anti-Hindu remarks. Meanwhile, police said the interrogation is underway.

Hapur SP Deepak Bhukar said that two people were arrested for firing on the convoy of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who was returning to Delhi after campaigning in UP. According to police, the duo were friends. One was caught by the police shortly after the incident and was identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur village in Greater Noida, while the other Shubham, the second accused was nabbed from Sihani Gate police station area of ​​Ghaziabad district. During interrogation, they told police that they carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu statements.

"Uttar Pradesh Police is analysing the CCTV footage. One person was arrested in connection with the incident. An illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from him. Five teams have been formed and the investigating is underway," Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) told media.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. After reaching Delhi, Owaisi said, "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate."

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, two people attacked Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza. He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

Also read: Attack on AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, shots fired upon his vehicle