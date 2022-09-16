Dharamshala: The famous hill station and one of the most loved tourist destinations 'Dharamshala' is all set to host a three-day national conference of tourism ministers of states commencing on September 18.

Kangra district administration has finalised the event venue but is awaiting the final go-ahead from the Union ministry of tourism. Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said instructions have been given to the officials of the tourism department for making lodging arrangements for the delegates.

“The public works department has been directed to carry out the repair and proper maintenance of roads while the jal shakti department officers have been asked to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the event,” he said.

Police have drawn a detailed security plan for the event and traffic management. Union minister of tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy will chair the conference while Tourism ministers from all the states are expected to participate along with top officials of different stakeholder ministries.

NITI Aayog will also be partnering with the Union ministry of tourism for the mega event. Apart from government representatives, renowned faces like spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev (Sadhguru), businessman Anand Mahindra, and former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev will grace the event on the inaugural day of the conference.

The conference will discuss the revival strategies for the tourism sector in the post-pandemic period and also deliberate on the series of events the country would be hosting during its G20 Presidency.