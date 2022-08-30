Pune: Supporters of jailed religious preacher Asaram Bapu took out a silent march in Pune's Shaniwar Wada on Tuesday to protest his arrest and express solidarity with him. The silent march was held in support Asaram who has been under arrest in a rape case for the past 9 years.

A silent march was organized by Sri Yoga Vedanta Seva Samiti (Pune) Sadhak Mandali to demand that Asaram should get bail and parole and get immediate justice from a fast-track court.

Various institutions, organizations and Shri Yoga Vedanta Seva Samiti (Pune) Sadhak Mandali also participated in the march. The protesters carried placards that read 'Bapuji Ko Riha Karo', and 'Sant Na Hote Jagat Me To Jal Marta Sansar'.