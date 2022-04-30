New Delhi: Delhi reported 1,607 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Saturday evening, the highest daily spike in cases since April 4 with the active cases of 5,609 in the national capital being the highest since April 9. Also, two patients died during the time taking toll to 26174. On February 4, 2272 cases of Covid-19 were reported while 6304 active patients were recorded on February 9. The infection rate has been recorded at 5.28 per cent. On April 18, the infection rate was recorded at 7.72 per cent, which is the highest in the month of April.

Also in the month of April, the number of corona patients has crossed one thousand for the ninth time. While 3,863 patients are currently in home isolation, 148 patients are admitted in various hospitals of Delhi. Of them, 45 patients are on ICU, 42 patients are on oxygen and three patients are on ventilator support. A total of 30459 tests of Covid-19 have been done in last 24 hours-19353 RT PCR and 11106 rapid antigen tests.

Also read: Delhi: Over 300 police personnel test positive as Covid surges