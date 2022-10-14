New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday arrested a Maulvi in a Madrasa in North East Delhi's Karawal Nagar area for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as Javed Mohammad, who is booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

The matter came to light after the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday received a complaint in the matter. As mentioned in a press release issued by the Women's Commission, the victim has alleged that the Maulvi at the Madarsa sexually abused him and also threatened him not to reveal the ordeal to anyone.

The child further informed that he had been studying in the Madarsa for four years and lived on the above floor in the same building as that of the Maulvi. At midnight of 14-15 August, during the preparation for Independence Day, the Maulvi allegedly took him into a room and committed the crime. The accused once again put the child through sexual abuse a few days later.

Also read: Father dies of suicide, mother left with cancer: Tragedy engulfs Sathya's family after her murder

The matter was unveiled after the child went to his home in Gurugram on September 18, but his mother sent him back to the Madarsa on October 7. The child then ran away from the Madrasa and informed his mother about the incident on October 11. The woman reached out to the Women's Commission as well as the Karawal Nagar Police in the matter.

Taking note of the matter, the authorities at the Women's Commission have written to the Karawal Nagar police seeking details of the FIR registered in the matter, and the arrests made as well as the investigation.

Quoting the matter as extremely serious, the Commission has set the deadline as October 17, by which the police officials at the concerned police station are expected to file the required details with the commission authorities. The police have meanwhile said that they are trying to find out if the accused has victimized other children at the Madrasa.