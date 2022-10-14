Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Satish, who allegedly pushed his girlfriend namely Sathya in front of a train at St Thomas Mount railway station yesterday, has been arrested by Tamil Nadu Police. This has been claimed by Police officials on Friday. Meanwhile Victim Sathya's father Manickam died due to heart attack.

Woman dies after boyfriend pushes her before moving train in Chennai

Sathya, a college girl, was pushed to death infront of a train at the station on Thursday afternoon. The accused Sathish, who was on the run, has been arrested by the Police. A 20-year old college girl Sathya died after her boy-friend allegedly pushed her before a running train on Thursday, and escaped from the scene. According to the police, the victim was in relationship with the man for the last few years.

This afternoon, an argument broke out between the couple at a railway station and the man, in his early 20s, allegedly pushed her before the local train, said the police. This triggered panic among commuters, they said. The woman died on the spot while the man fled, they added.

Railway police said they have sent the body of the woman for an autopsy. Her mother is a police constable and the father a private company employee, the police said. Special teams have been formed to catch the suspect, they said. In 2016, a 24-year old woman IT professional was murdered on a railway station platform. The man accused of killing her died by alleged suicide in prison.