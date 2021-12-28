New Delhi: Amid rising Covid -19 cases, the Delhi government issued 'Yellow alert' under Grade Response Action Plan. Under this plan, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has laid down guidelines for the night curfew in the national capital which comes into effect from today, December 27. The DDMA has said that the restrictions will be in place from 11pm to 5am, till further orders.

Here is the list of fresh restrictions under 'Yellow alert'

> Delhi Metro and Buses will operate with 50% capacity. During this, passengers will not be allowed to travel standing.

> Though the union territory has not issued any guidelines yet, all educational institutes might get closed for a brief period.

> Besides, shops selling non-essential items will be opened on alternate days.

> Malls will be open based on an odd-even formula from 10am to 8pm.

> Only one weekly market per zone with 50% vendors will be allowed to open.

> The transport capacity of metros and other public buses will be halved.

> Marriage and funerals will also see a cut in the list of attendees.

> Spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed.

> Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums will remain shut.

> Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

> Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools will also be closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports events can be held.

> Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral.

> Religious places will remain open but the entry of devotees will be restricted.

There is also a provision to ban social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert.

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike in cases in six months yesterday, with 331 new cases. The positivity rate was also above 0.5 per cent for two days, which, according to GRAP, is the scale for a yellow alert. GRAP is based on positivity rate, new Covid cases and the number of oxygen beds. There are four levels yellow, amber, orange and red.

