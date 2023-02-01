New Delhi : The Delhi Police have arrested two fraudsters from West Bengal, who duped people on pretext of getting flight ticket refunds, said an official on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Shaw, 22, and Sandip Shaw, 26, both residents of Asansol, West Bengal.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on December 4, 2022, a case was registered at Cyber police station in which the complainant alleged that she received a call from a person who introduced himself as an employee of Trip.com and asked to follow some steps to get refund in respect of flight cancellation of complainant's son.

"The caller induced the complainant to download a team viewer app. After that she realised that Rs 17,23,532 were transferred from her different bank accounts to other accounts by accused persons. Later the complainant found herself duped," said the DCP. During the investigation, the details of the beneficiary bank account were obtained. The called details record of the alleged number was obtained and analysed by the police.

"On the basis of technical analysis and surveillance it was found that Rs 3,85,093 were transferred to one bank account of Canara Bank which is found registered in the name of one Mukesh. It was also found that many other bank accounts were registered in the name Mukesh," the DCP added.

Police conducted raids at Mukesh's house and he was arrested with the help of the local team of South Asansol police station Upon questioning, Mukesh disclosed that he along with Sandip used to provide the debit cards to the other accused Amit alias Agam Barnwal and Ismile Ansari. Sandip was also arrested in this case.

"Both used to receive their share from Amit. There were many bank accounts which were registered in the name of accused Mukesh in which he received cheating amounts from all over India," Harsha Vardhan said.The official said that Ismile Ansari, who is a resident of Gopi Bandh, Jharkhand, used to make calls to persons in the name of providing them refunds on cancellation of flight tickets.

"Amit used to arrange debit cards and provide cash to Ismile. Mukesh used to provide bank accounts and also used to withdraw cash from ATMs," said the DCP, adding that efforts are being made to trace Ismail and Amit. (IANS)