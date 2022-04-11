Dehradun (Uttarakhand): More than 100 years old, thousands of Saal and Saagwan trees felled to pave the way for the construction of the four-lane Delhi-Dehradun highway. Besides, the process to cut the remaining trees is underway. Hence, protesters took to the streets near Asharodi urging the government not to cut the rest of the trees because it will cause damage to the ecology. Activists of various organisations gathered at the spot and raised slogans by displaying postcards and rendering parody songs to express their concerns.

The four-lane work on the Dehradun-Delhi expressway has been going on. Many trees have been cut in several pockets all along the existing route for the conversion of the stretch into a four-lane. Now, the process to cut trees near Asharodi in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand has begun. An activist said, "The region is the habitat of spotted deers. Besides, elephants cross the road to go to the other side of the forest. The cutting of hundred years old trees will pose a threat to the ecology of the forest."