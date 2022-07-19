Etah(Uttar Pradesh): The Dalits and the Jatav community on Monday alleged that the people of the Rajput community have illegally occupied the ashram of the Etah district temple of Uttar Pradesh and have prevented them from worshipping on the temple premises.

A large number of Dalits gathered here at the District Magistrate's office in Himmatnagar village to complain that the upper cast people have prevented them from worshipping in the Shiva Temple on the onset of the first Monday of the "Sawan" month. Angry protestors went to the collectorate premises and demonstrated fiercely.

Also read: 'Which one is the lower caste': Controversial question in MA exam at Periyar University; probe ordered

The Jatav community has alleged that some people of Lodhi Rajput, an upper caste society are not allowing them to worship in the temple. Talking to ETV Bharat temple priest Mathura Prasad said, "The temple is built on government land and an ashram is also built alongside this temple. The people of the Lodhi community living in the village have occupied the temple and the ashram for the last 8 days. They are allowing Dalits or Jatavs to worship."

"When we go to worship, they rudely behave with us," the priest added. He said that he called on helpline number 112 for the police two days ago. "After this, the police came and took two people away. But, later on, both of them were released. The Circle Officer also came and went away meeting those people," he said. All the villagers echoed the priest's allegations about the lack of administration and police officers' efforts to tackle the situation at Etah Temple.

The villagers also alleged that the local MLA Virendra Singh Lodhi told them: "You did not vote for us. We got the votes of Lodhis and Rajputs." In this regard, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha told ETV Bharat that the matter was "not in his cognizance" following which he disconnected the call and was unreachable despite multiple attempts.

ADM Administration Alok Kumar said, "Some people of Himmatnagar Bajhera village had accused the upper caste people of capturing the Shiva temple. On this issue, instructions have been given to settle the matter by forming a revenue and police team."