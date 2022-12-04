Agra: The 165 km long Yamuna Expressway has become a dumping ground of dead bodies with many unknown bodies coming to the fore in the past few days. The police swung into action after the gruesome murder of Aayushi Yadav, a 21-year-old Delhi student, whose body was dumped in a red suitcase near Raya on the Yamuna Expressway.

Mathura SP City MP Singh on the Ayushi Yadav murder case said that her parents have been taken into custody, and with the increase in the number of crimes, especially against women, police patrolling on the Yamuna Expressway has been intensified. In this regard, strict monitoring instructions have been given to the Khandauli and Etmadpur police stations of the Yamuna Expressway.

As per reports, over 12 bodies have been recovered by the police in the recent past. Their identity is yet to be ascertained, said an official, adding, the bodies were either burnt or mutilated so that they could not be identified. The bodies found here were cremated after a DNA analysis for further investigation.

The Yamuna Expressway stretches 50 km in Agra. In 2021, four bodies of young women on different occasions were found in the Agra zone of the Yamuna Expressway within a radius of 10 to 12 km. All four bodies have not been identified yet. These cases remain a mystery for the police with the accused far from the clutches of the police.

On April 21, 2021, a half-burnt body was found near the forest on the Yamuna Expressway. The body was of a girl. Her face and torso were completely burnt, making it difficult to recognise her. The police sent her photographs to the surrounding districts but till now, there has been no lead. Similarly, on May 30, 2021, a body of a girl was found in the forest near Jharna Nala. The body was wrapped in a sheet and her hands and feet were tied. The girl was thrown after being murdered. The police are yet to identify the girl. With such cases coming to the fore, police have asked the Yamuna Expressway authority to install more CCTV cameras to help keep tabs on the expressway.