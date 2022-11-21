Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of honour killing, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her own family members in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim's blood stained body was stuffed in a red colour trolley bag and disposed on near the Agricultural Research Centre by the side of service road of Yamuna Expressway.

The deceased has been identified as Ayushi Yadav (21), daughter of Nitesh Yadav of village Modband, Delhi, police said. The accused father broke down during the grilling by the police. He confessed to the police that he was forced to gun down to his lone daughter for the sake of family pride, police sources added.

The girl was killed on November 17 afternoon and police had recovered the body the next day. After killing the girl, the accused took the body in a car and threw it near the service road of the Yamuna Expressway.

"Ayushi had gone to some place without informing her father and when she returned home, her father lost his temper and got very angry. On Sunday late evening, her mother Brajbala and brother Ayush visited the mortuary to identify the body. Both were crying inconsolably after seeing the body," police sources added.