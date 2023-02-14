Agra: Close on the heels of a sound and light show organised for G-20 delegates, cracks have appeared on the ceilings of Diwan-e-Aam at Agra fort. Preliminary findings suggested that organizing projection mapping and musical cultural programs on the fort campus were stated to be the reason for damages to the ceilings of Diwan-e-Aam at the fort.

As per the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) guidelines, the permissible sound limit at the heritage sites is 40 decibels. However, heritage enthusiasts opined that the programs held in the premises exceeded such permissible sound levels which had led to fissures.

According to sources, the ceilings appear to have suffered damages ranging from 2 to 6 mm. The plasters have peeled off. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials were on their toes ever since they noticed cracks on Monday. They had placed barricades barring the tourists and visitors from getting close to the affected areas.

Read: Free entry begins at the Taj Mahal, and other monuments in UP on World Heritage Week

ASI's superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said they learnt about the damages during an inspection. "We learned about damages while inspecting Diwan-e-Aam of the fort. A laser sound and light show was held on February 11 for G-20 delegates at the fort hall. Now, we will try to ascertain whether these cracks appeared on the ceilings before the event or later."

Another ASI official, who requested anonymity, said, "on Feb. 10, a rehearsal was done for the proposed cultural program at Agra Fort. High pitch sound was used during the rehearsal. At that time our officials objected to it. Rehearsals used high decibel sound between 12pm an 4 pm."