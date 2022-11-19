Agra: Archaeological Survey of India has started the special free entry for visitors at the iconic Taj Mahal and other monuments on the occasion of World Heritage Week commencing on Saturday. The ASI is celebrating World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25. On the first day of World Heritage Week, on November 19, the ASI has given free entry to tourists at all the monuments, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra Memorial and Etmaduddaula Memorial.

While entry of visitors will be free into the main premises of the Taj Mahal, they will have to buy a ticket for Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum. In view of the rush of visitors, ASI, CISF and district administration have made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowds. ASI's Superintending Archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said that on the first day of World Heritage Week, the entry of tourists is free in all the monuments of Agra from 19 November i.e, Saturday morning.

He said the Indian tourists coming to see the Taj Mahal do not need to buy Rs 50 tickets and foreign tourists Rs 1,100. To visit the main dome, tourists have to take a ticket of Rs 200, he said. Patel said that ASI will organise programmes at different monuments on different days during World Heritage Week, which is being celebrating from November 19 to 25.

On the first day, on Saturday, World Heritage Week will begin with a programme at the Diwan-e-Aam of Agra Fort, Patel informed. The closing ceremony of the programme will be held at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri, he said. Furthermore, a cleanliness campaign, drawing, painting and quiz competitions will also be held as part of World Heritage Week, he added.