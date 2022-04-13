Kozhikode (Kerala): A CPI(M) leader's comment against interfaith marriage between a local committee member of his party who is a Muslim and Christian woman has put the party in a spot in Kerala. The controversy started when following the marriage of Shijin, a CPI(M) local committee member, a Muslim got married to Joystna, a Christian, the party's Kozhikode district secretariat member George M Thomas said on Tuesday that the party was distancing itself from the decision of Shijin to marry Joystna.

Thomas also said that the way Shijin married Joystna is not proper and it would destroy the communal harmony in the area. Claiming that fundamentalist organizations are executing a plan to lure educated non-Muslim women. "Love jihad is a fact. Fundamentalist organizations like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami have a love Jihad project that is aiming to trap highly educated non Muslim women. Shijin should have taken consent of the Party for the marriage," said Thomas. He also said that when members of the Christian community are coming in large numbers to the CPI(M), the marriage may reverse that process adding that the party may take disciplinary action against Shijin.

However, Thomas' comments were disapproved by the CPI(M) leadership. Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan said that the marriage of Shijin and Joystna is not love jihad and Thomas had a slip of the tongue when he was reacting to Shijin's marriage. Mohanan also said that Thomas understood the incorrectness of his statement. The youth wing of CPI(M) DYFI rejected the arguments of Gorge M Thomas, saying that the inter-community marriage of Shijin with Joystna is an inspiration for the youngsters who hold progressive views. Love jihad is a fabricated narrative to destroy the secular legacy of Kerala, DYFI said in its Facebook post. CPI(M) is facing a lot of criticism over the issue. The CPI(M) has been holding the view that the love jihad controversy is being propped up by the Sangh Parivar organization to polarize society. Gorge M Thomas was contradictory to this stand.

Earlier, Joystna left her home on April 10. Since she has not returned home, her family filed a missing complaint at the Kodancheri police station. Three days after the registration of the complaint, her family and some of the residents of her village protested before the police station saying police is not doing enough to find her. Meanwhile, Joystna posted a video message in which she said that she went with Shijin voluntarily. But her family and relatives did not accept it. They said that she was saying so because of undue pressure exerted on her. They further alleged that CPI(M) leaders were helping Shijin in his elopement with Joystna.

Joystna's father filed a habeas corpus petition to produce Joystna before the court. Joystna and Shijin were presented before the High court. Joystna told the court that she was not willing to go with her parents. Then the High Court released the couple.

Also read:Jose K Mani's remarks on 'Love Jihad' stokes controversy in Kerala