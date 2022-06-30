Chandigarh: The Covid cases are on the rise in Punjab with three patients dying in the last 24 hours in the state. Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, more than 200 Covid cases have been reported. The active cases in the state have now reached 1,079, out of which 40 patients are on life support. Punjab's positivity rate has gone up to 1.87%. Over 12,471 Covid samples were tested on Wednesday.

Over 52 new cases have come to light in Mohali, 39 in Ludhiana, 26 in Patiala, 13 in Pathankot and 12 in Amritsar and 12 in Bathinda. Besides, 11 cases were reported in Jalandhar, nine in Mansa, eight each in Fazilka and Rupnagar, seven in Faridkot, six in Gurdaspur and five in Fatehgarh Sahib. At the same time, four cases new cases have been reported each in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, three in Sri Muktsar Sahib, two in Moga and one each in Barnala and Nawanshahr.

After Ludhiana and Mohali in Punjab, Patiala is the worst hit. There were three deaths in these three districts on Wednesday. Mohali has the highest number of positive cases, with a positivity rate of 9.04% and 52 patients sick. In all, 39 patients were found to be Covid positive in Ludhiana with a positivity rate of 1.11%. In Patiala, 26 patients have been tested with Coviid with a positive rate of 6.91%.

In the three-month tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, 27 deaths have been reported due to Covid. The highest number of deaths has been recorded in Ludhiana i.e; 13. Five patients died in Mohali and two in Amritsar. It is pertinent to note that while Covid cases are on the rise, there is no Health Minister in Punjab. Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked by the Aam Aadmi Party government in a corruption case and a case has been registered against him. In such a scenario, better access to health facilities can be a major challenge for the government and the health department.