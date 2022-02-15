Kolkata (West Bengal): In view of an improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the West Bengal government on Monday revised the COVID-19 restrictions in the state and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from February 16.

The schools will be reopened keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols. However, the night curfew will remain in force from midnight to 5 am till February 28, as per an order issued by the state government.

"Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall now be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted. Opening of all primary and upper primary schools. A separate SOP will be issued by School Education Department in this regard," read the order.

In West Bengal, schools for classes 8-12 resumed on February 3 with adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Earlier in January, in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government had decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlors, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3.

