New Delhi: Delhi Government issued a fresh advisory directing the hospitals to ensure that Covid-19 patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists. Besides this, timely management of hospital admissions, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of Covid-19 related deaths should also be taken care of.

"Medical directors/medical superintendents of all hospitals are directed to issue necessary directions to all concerned to put in place prompt and appropriate systems in their hospital to ensure compliance of timely management of hospital admissions as per protocol, proper treatment protocol, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of Covid-19 deaths," the advisory said.

The advisory mentions that since the last week of December, 70 patients have died and most of them are having comorbidities like diabetes, liver problems and kidney-related issues.

Delhi reported 19,166 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday. As many as 15,68,896 people have been infected with Covid-19 infection in Delhi so far. With these 19,166 new cases, the active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi.

Read:India logs 1,68,063 new cases, active tally highest in 208 days