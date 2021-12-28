Chandigarh: Amid the current surge of Covid-19 cases across several states, the government of Punjab has decided to impose fresh curbs in the state, making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all the residents for access to public spaces.

The state government has further said that the new COVID-19 guidelines will come into effect in Punjab from Tuesday, December 28, while the vaccination guideline will be made mandatory from January 15, 2022.

The state government in the fresh order said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter government offices, markets and religious places, use public transport and attend public functions. The order, however, did not say anything about political rallies at a time when the state is gearing up to hold elections early next year.

Though the guidelines are very clear about the access to public spaces, no word has been mentioned about the political rallies being conducted in Punjab, in view of the assembly elections scheduled for early 2022.

