Ballia (UP): A man has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in July, officials said on Friday. Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sunil Kumar. The convict has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, Nayyar said. The girl was raped on July 18, 2022, in Ballia village.

On the basis of the complaint lodged, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and a charge sheet was filed against him within a month, Nayyar said. The trial in the case started on November 2 and after hearing the arguments of both sides on Thursday, Kumar was convicted and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. (PTI)