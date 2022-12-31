New Delhi : A Delhi court has issued notice to Director General (DG) of Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged assault on a prisoner who claimed that he was sodomised for two days by the jail officials and fellow inmates.

The court noted that the allegations made by the prisoner and submission made by his counsel were serious in nature and issued notices to DG Prison. The jail authority will have to furnish a report in this connection within ten days.

Advocate Vinay Sharma, the counsel appearing for the victim, said that his client was sent to judicial custody on December 8 where he was "sexually assaulted by jail officials and inmates regularly for two days and his medical condition got deteriorated. Thereafter, he was admitted in the jail hospital from where he was shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital".

"The parents of the accused were not allowed to meet him but when the victim told the jail officials that he would lodge a complaint against them, only then his family members were allowed to meet him on December 27 in hospital where he told his family members that he was not only sexually assaulted by the jail officials and inmates but also an iron pipe was inserted in his anus by them and fingers of his both hands were also broken by them," Shrama told the court.

The court after hearing to the contention noted that the allegations made against the jail authorities are serious in nature. It has directed the DG to make inquiry and submit the report within 10 days. (IANS)