Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As per the state government's decision all social, political, sports, entertainment, religious and cultural events will be allowed to be held in the state in full capacity. The decision will come into force with immediate effect.

While cinema halls, swimming pools will be open with full capacity, all kinds of functions will be allowed in the state. Social, political, sports-entertainment, cultural, religious events in the state will be allowed to be held in full capacity.

Gyms, yoga centres, restaurants, clubs will operate at 100% capacity. Hostels will also open with full capacity but it will be mandatory for the students above 18 years of age and all the hostel staff to get both doses of vaccine.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, "As Covid-19 is under control in Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 78 active cases, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic."

"Night curfew will be lifted tonight. Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate with 100% capacity," he added.

The chief minister made it clear that all kinds of activity have to be conducted following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

"However, every activity should be conducted following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. All shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers & cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated," he said.

So far 7,75,44,147 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state. While 5,04,25,428 people received the first dose and 2,71,18,719 received both doses of vaccine. Till Tuesday Madhya Pradesh recorded a total of 7,92,981 Covid-19 cases and 10,525 deaths. As on Tuesday, 2,10,90,377 tests were conducted in the state.