New Delhi: In connection with the murder of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav by her live-in partner on Valentine's day, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested five persons, including the father of prime suspect Sahil Gehlot - Virender Singh on Friday. The arrest was carried out after an intensive interrogation.

According to police, Sahil was not alone while committing the murder and hiding the same. The involvement of others that surfaced during the interrogation prompted the arrests. Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested five people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy, a source said.

Special Commissioner of Police P Ravinder Yadav said the police have registered a case against the accused for their involvement in the planning of the murder under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and on charges of hiding the incident. According to police officials, Virender Singh was aware of the crime his son had committed.

During the interrogation, Singh had first denied but later on admitted to the fact that he was aware of his son's act. Sahil's friends and cousins who helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge were also picked up by the police. During a search, the police have recovered the marriage certificate of Nikki and Gehlot dated 2020.

According to police sources, Sahil and Nikki had married at a temple in Noida in October 2020 and Sahil was not happy with the marriage. Sahil's family also did not approve of their relationship and had arranged his marriage with another girl. Nikki who was unaware of Gehlot's engagement with another woman got to know it in the last moment.

She confronted Sahil about his marriage plans with another woman. This led to a heated argument which culminated with Sahil allegedly strangulating her with a data cable in his car. He then drove 40 km with her body in the front seat and dumped it in a fridge with the help of his cousins and friends, police said.