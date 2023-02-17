New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi fridge murder case, it has come to the fore that the accused Sahil Gehlot (24) strangled his partner Nikki Yadav (23) right before his wedding, while the pre-wedding rituals were underway. The police officials are now investigating the wedding video for further information in this connection.

As informed by the police, accused Sahil looks calm and composed in the wedding pictures that they have so far investigated. The wedding pictures did not show any kind of discomfort on Sahil's face, the police added. After murdering Nikki, Sahil acted normally before his family and went ahead with his normal affairs. Neither Sahil's nor the his bride's families were aware of his crime.

The investigation had earlier revealed that after murdering Nikki and hiding her dead body in the fridge, Sahil left for his home. Sahil Gehlot reportedly murdered his girlfriend Nikki after his engagement and before his wedding. Guests who attended the wedding ceremony said Sahil appeared absolutely normal and there was neither any signs of fear nor remorse.

Even before he committed the murder, Sahil danced and enjoyed with his friends at his engagement on February 9. The next day, he went for his marriage ceremony at the nearby village.

His family members told police that they were completely unaware of the murder though they were aware about his relationship with Nikki. Both had been dating each other since 2018. Sources said he wanted to marry Nikki but his family was opposed to the marriage. However, it is not clear as to why Sahil's family was against it.

Victim Nikki's family has already demanded a trial at a fast track court and appealed that Sahil be hanged for the gruesome murder.