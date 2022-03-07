Lucknow: The Congress will take out an all-female march in Lucknow on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 8). The party’s state president Ajay Kumar Lallu said Congress' UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the march in which all-female office bearers of the party and others will take part.

“The march will start from Begum Hazrat Mahal Park at around noon and will end at Gandhi Statue, GPO, Hazratganj. Around 1 lakh women from all the districts will be seen on the roads of Lucknow,” he said. “Along with Congress workers, females from other fields will also take part in the march. Lawyers, teachers, activists and actors are also likely to take part in it,” Lallu said.

The Congress spokesperson also said the party’s ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign was not confined only to Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The party will carry forward this campaign for empowerment of women, he added.

