New Delhi: Congress has made it clear that the party has no intention of getting into an alliance with Trinamool Congress (TMC) in poll-bound Goa.

This comes after reports stated that Congress High Command is mulling over the idea of alliance with TMC in Goa. It was also being reported that poll strategist Prashant Kishore has approached senior leaders to talk about alliance.

On Monday night, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted about the matter and called it "baseless and untrue". "The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon," he stated.

READ: Goa Assembly elections: Is TMC looking to widen its alliance network?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the country on Sunday night, held a meeting with KC Venugopal and AICC Observer for Goa, P Chidambaram. However, during a press conference last week, Chidambaram reacted over TMC's statement regarding a possible alliance with opposition parties in Goa to defeat the BJP, saying, "Why should the INC say no if another party wishes to support the Congress?"