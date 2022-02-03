Lucknow: Congress will soon release the common manifesto, 'Unnati Vidhan' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party had earlier released the manifesto 'Yuva Vidhan' for youth and 'Shakti Vidhan' for women.

'Unnati Vidhan' has been drafted by senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and PL Punia. Congress party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had already released the women's manifesto 'Shakti Vidhan' on December 8.

Highlighting the atrocities women face in society, Priyanka said Uttar Pradesh witnesses a high level of exploitation of this kind. Young women, however, she observed have begun fighting for their rights. The manifesto has been divided into six parts: self-respect, self-reliance, education, respect, security, and restraint. In the women's manifesto, Priyanka has promised to give 40 percent tickets to females.

