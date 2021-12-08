Lucknow: Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday released 'Shakti Vidhan', a manifesto dedicated to women, in the Congress headquarters. A song titled "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a girl, I am capable of fighting) was released in the media hall. The manifesto is the first of its kind in India.

Priyanka said that in the last few months, the Congress party has consulted with women in the state of Uttar Pradesh and has prepared a blueprint to carve out a new path for them.

Apparently, Shakti Vidhan reflects the voices of women from several walks of society, including housewives, college students, Asha and Anganwadi workers, workers in the self-help groups as well as teachers and those employed as professionals.

She noted that this initiative will be creating pressure on other political parties as well, resulting in them taking womens' participation seriously.

Priyanka further said that the Congress party will take measures to ensure that 40% of womens' participation in the workforce doesn't remain only on paper, and as a result will give 40% of the total 20 lakh jobs to women if it comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

She also reminded Congress' contribution in the field, saying that it was Congress which had begun the practice of assigning 33% of reservations to women during the Panchayati Raj, and that both the first female Prime Minister as well as the first female governor of Uttar Pradesh were both from Congress.

Highlighting the atrocities women face in society, Priyanka said Uttar Pradesh witnesses a very high level of exploitation of this kind. Young women, however, she observed have begun fighting for their rights.

The manifesto has been divided into six parts: self-respect, self-reliance, education, respect, security and restraint.

Key points in the manifesto are as follows:

According to provisions to be made for reservation, women will have 40% participation in the workforce.

Those providing women with 50% reservations will be availing tax exemptions.

Self-help groups to get loans at 4% interest.

Smartphones will be given to girls in class 12 and scooty will be given to those doing their undergraduate studies.

Announcement will be made for opening evening schools for women.

In order to empower women in the domestic sector, three free gas cylinders will be provided each year.

One Fixed Deposit (FD) to be created for each girl child born in the family.

Announcement to be made for creating a centre for women who are victims of domestic violence.

25% women to be given jobs in the police force.

In case of a rape complaint, a law to suspend the concerned officer will be put in place if section four of the Atrocities Act is not followed within 10 days.

Supplies for menstrual needs will be freely available in hospitals.

Health centres operated by women and having only women doctors will be set up.

After Priyanka Gandhi's announcement, visible excitement was displayed among women in the Congress office. She was compared to deities such as Goddess Durga.

Talking to ETV Bharat, several women expressed hope about the manifesto and said they would support Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022.