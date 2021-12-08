New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament's Central Hall termed the Modi govt as insensitive towards farmers & common people.

"Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi Govt is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family," Sonia said.

"We demand a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues," she added.

Further, on the suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi says it is "unprecedented & unacceptable". "We stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs," she says.

The meeting comes amid protest by the opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly conduct' on the last day of the monsoon session of parliament.

The MPs were suspended last week. Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM- Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

