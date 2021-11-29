New Delhi: Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill to withdraw the three farm laws, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and senior party leader Dheeraj Sahu on Monday said that the Central government must hold a discussion on the three farm laws in the Rajya Sabha before coming to any conclusion. The opposition also wants to keep its view over the laws.

Adding further he said that the Lok Sabha passed the bill to withdraw the three farm laws without any discussion, but there should have been a discussion over it.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he added that the opposition wants to hold a discussion on the repeal of three farm bills, inflation, Chinese aggression, legal guarantee on MSP, dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in connection of Lakhimpur incident, Pegasus and many more. The opposition is ready to cooperate and the Central government should also coordinate with the opposition.

Opposition wants discussion on three farm laws, says Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu

Congress MP boasts about opposition unity, but Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, TMC, Shiv Sena did not attend the opposition meeting called by the Leader of the Opposition Malikarjun Kharge before the commencement of Parliament. However, Sahu claims that opposition unity is tact and said, "The opposition is united. As far as I know, TMC had attended the meeting. Even if they had not attended, we will try to bring them around them,"

He further added, "the opposition will be united against the central government during the winter session of the Parliament. The dictatorship of the government will not be allowed. We will demand a comprehensive discussion. Now, it has to be seen whether the government is ready for discussion or not. The government itself does not want to allow the house to function but blames the opposition."

Read: Winter session: Amid ruckus, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha pass Farm Laws Repeal Bill