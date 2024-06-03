Heeramandi Renewed for Season 2, Bhansali Overwhelmed with 'Love and Appreciation' for Debut Series

Hyderabad: Netflix has just given the green signal for a second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, just a month after the grand premiere of this period drama series on the streaming platform.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal, the first season of this show set in pre-Partition India revolves around the lives of courtesans who held significant power and influence during the country's struggle for independence.

Expressing his gratitude for the show's success, Bhansali, making his series debut with Heeramandi, told a newswire, "I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I'm happy to announce that we'll be back with season 2."

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali has skillfully woven magic to bring 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to life. Witnessing audiences worldwide embracing this series and making it their own cultural phenomenon has been incredibly inspiring, and I'm thrilled to announce that we will be back with Season 2," added Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India.

The official Instagram page of Netflix India shared a video of a flash mob comprising 100 dancers at Mumbai's Carter Road, adorned in anarkalis and ghungroos, dancing to a medley of songs from the series such as Sakal Ban and Tilasmi Baahein.

"Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aayega," captioned the streamer.

Bhansali had previously mentioned that the decision to proceed with Heeramandi for a second season lies with Netflix.

"Season 2, whether it happens or not, depends on Netflix deciding if they want to proceed with it. They're the best producers I've ever collaborated with in 30 years. I keep telling them, 'I must have done some good karma to have the opportunity to work with people like you all'. But the decision to do season 2 lies with them, not me," the director stated in an interview.

Heeramandi, one of the most eagerly awaited series of 2024, received acclaim for its gripping storyline, opulent sets, and meticulously designed costumes. However, some viewers have criticized the series for glorifying brothels and for historical and linguistic inaccuracies.

The first season of the series also featured Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik.