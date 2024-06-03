ETV Bharat / state

Senior Bureaucrat's Daughter Dies By Suicide In Mumbai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Police said daughter of Vikas Rastogi, Lipi (26), a law student was going through stress due to her exams. A suicide note has been recovered from her room.

Lipi Rastogi (26), daughter of bureaucrat (ETV Bharat Picture)

Mumbai: Daughter of a senior bureaucrat died by suicide in South Mumbai, the police said on Monday.

Senior Bureaucrat's Daughter Dies By Suicide In Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

The deceased, Lipi Rastogi (26), allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building opposite the state secretariat. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents, Vikas Rastogi and Radhika Rastogi, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated investigations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Munde said the reason as to why she took such a drastic step could not be ascertained yet.

Lipi was pursuing LLB and had reportedly been under stress over her performance in the examination. Police have also found a suicide note from Lipi's room.

Her post-mortem was conducted at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital and her last rites will be performed this afternoon. Her father Vikas Rastogi is in the Higher and Technical Education Department. Her aunts, who live in Hyderabad, have come to Mumbai after hearing about Lipi's sudden death.

Suicide is not the answer: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. You may call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the helpline of Tata Institute of Social Sciences - 9152987821. This helpline is available from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Last Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

