Rudrapur( Uttrakhand): Rudrapur( Uttrakhand): Lashing out at Congress on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the grand old party of spreading rumours regarding Covid-19 vaccines for political gains. He was addressing a public rally in Rudrapur.

He further alleged that Congress resorted to rumor-mongering as it was well aware that if the situation became normal m, it would not have anything to say against the Government.

"Congress created fear in minds of people about vaccines; it also abused first CDS Bipin Rawat. Will you tolerate this insult," said Modi.

He further alleged that Congress was refusing to consider India as a nation.

"India is one, this country is one...Congress says there is no nation. Congress is not even ready to consider India a nation (rashtra). BJP will secure the 'Devatava' (divinity) of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," said Modi.

Lauding Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Modi said that the State Government has taken the commendable step to remove the mention of 'Poorvi Pakistan' from caste certificates of rehabilitated Bengalis living in the State.

"Several Bengali families live here. I want to congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami that they decided to remove 'Poorvi Pakistan' mention from caste certificates of rehabilitated Bengalis," said Modi.

Also Read: PM accuses Congress of using General Rawat's cut-outs for votes

"We are constructing highways and airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development programme. New medical colleges & degree colleges will be opened," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that Congress had only one policy for decades which is to make promises in elections and then indulge in scams and rampant corruption.

"This time also the promises made by Congress are bundles of lies. Congress lied about eradicating poverty. They kept saying 'garibi hatao' for the last 40 years but forced the poor of Uttarakhand to migrate," said Modi.

"The BJP government is leaving no stones unturned for the development of Uttarakhand...The work of the all-weather road is also nearing completion, both tourism and industry will benefit from it," he added.