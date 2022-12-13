New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday moved notices in both Houses of Parliament on clashes with Chinese PLA at Arunachal border. Party MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha while Syed Naseer Hussain has given notice for a short duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Tewari in the notice said, "I wish to draw the attention of the Government to the grave border situation with China emerging from the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes took place at a nullah along the LAC near a point called the Yangtze in Eastern Tawang."

"At least 6 of our soldiers have been reportedly injured and taken to Guwahati for treatment. There are also concerns about major gaps in military deployment in certain border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes are in addition to what has been happening in Eastern Ladakh where, despite multiple rounds of talks, 16 in total till 30 November 2022, China has vehemently refused to vacate areas it reportedly occupied after the major clash on May 5, 2020. The crises in areas such as Depsang and Demchok remain unresolved. Locals that had hitherto travelled to the Charding La-Nilung Nalla Junction have been denied access by the Chinese. "The notice says,

"China has, in the meantime, built substantial military infrastructure all across the Line of Actual Control. China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage. I, therefore, urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Tawang Arunachal Pradesh and the overall border situation with China because it concerns India's sovereignty and independence. Chinese troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two, sources said on Monday.

Although no loss of life or major injuries were reported, some Indian and Chinese troops received minor injuries during this clash, a source said. It is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 in eastern Ladakh. There was another incident in October 2021 at Yangtze, 35 km northeast of Tawang, where the Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain so till March.Top sources confirmed that a clash occurred between the two sides along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtze.Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area

Meanwhile, Arunachal East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops. Pointing to the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9 at the Tawang sector along the LAC, BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries."

Condemning the act of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), he said, "I want to say that these repeated incidents on the McMohan line spoil the relations between India and China. I personally condemn the act of the PLA. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch and as much China will do such acts our soldiers will give a befitting reply," he added.

Earlier on Monday, sources reported that on December 9, the PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. "This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility.