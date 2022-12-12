New Delhi: A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area, a source said.

The Indian troops deployed in the area gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said while adding that the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility, the source added. At least 6 soldiers injured in the clash in Tawang sector were brought to Guwahati for treatment, PTI reported.

The Friday skirmish is the first one since the Galwan clash. Indian and Chinese troops, on June 15, 2020, had engaged in the first deadly clashes in over five decades, resulting in the casualty of 20 Indian soldiers, including that of the commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment Colonel B. Santosh Babu.

In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, another source pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the government over the India-China troops clash alleging that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

AICC general secretary of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has been trying to "wake up" the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent in order to "protect its political image". "We are proud of the bravery of the armed forces. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. The audacity of China is growing because of this," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"No one is bigger than the country but Modi ji is putting the country in danger to save his image...," he alleged and said the fresh development along the LAC was worrying. The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which the prime minister had said that "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else".

"If this mistake had not been made. Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India... There's still time... don't be afraid," the Congress said while referring to the prime minister's speech. The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the central government and said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP said the "weak political leadership" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to "this humiliation against China".

"The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, Owaisi said: "The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue."

Owaisi said the details of the incident are sketchy and in another tweet sought to know: "What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can't the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?"