New Delhi: On the day when India achieved a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses, the Congress party demanded the Central Government to form an "impartial commission" to fix accountability for the deaths that occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had mentioned independent surveys and assessments having estimated figures of Covid deaths between 40 to 65 lakhs, contrary to the Government's own data that claims 4.53 lakh deaths.

"All parties should be consulted to set up an impartial commission that will include health experts, an honourable Judge and all those who went out of their way to help fight Corona. Many countries have appointed such commissions. Is none responsible for these deaths?" Surjewala asked.

He asserted that this commission would also be able to make constructive suggestions regarding the health infrastructure in future. On the other hand, he also posed seven questions before the Central Government stating that the top 20 nations have vaccinated their populations with both doses, while India ranks 19th as only 21% of the eligible population were covered.

Surjewala also raised concerns over the delay in vaccinating children between the age group of 5 to 17 years, WHO recognition for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, emergency approval for vaccines like Johnson and Johnson, ZyCOV-D and Novovax. He further added saying that the Government needs to provide a timeline for providing 'Booster' doses to those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

"When will India be fully jabbed? Fake celebrations will not heal past burns. We want to ask whether the Center would be able to fully vaccinate the adult population by December 31st?" Surjewala stated.

