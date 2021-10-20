New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has blamed the Central government for "utterly failing" in the Union Territory, and demanded a statehood and a democratically elected government in the Valley.

Addressing a press conference at AICC headquarter in New Delhi on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh questioned the silence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the rising terrorism in the valley. He also termed the situation as "selective killings" in the valley.

"Even after the selective murder of 32 civilians and nine soldiers, the Union Home Minister has not uttered a word. This means that the Government of India neither understands the grim situation nor can tackle it," Vallabh said.

Congress leader demanded full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and a democratically elected Government there. "The people who have left Jammu and Kashmir should be immediately given financial assistance and employment opportunities at the place of their return."

Gourav Vallabh also alleged that under the rule of the Central government in J&K, the unemployment rate of Union Territory has reached 21.6 percent which is even lower than Haryana.

The leader also expressed concern about such incidents happening at a time when tourist activities are at a peak in J&K.

