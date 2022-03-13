New Delhi: The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting was held at 10 Janpath here on Sunday. The meeting was conducted for around 45 minutes. The Congress strategy for the second part of the budget session starting Monday was discussed at the meeting. No discussion was held on the poll debacle in Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manikam Tagore and Kodi Kunnil Suresh attended the meeting.

Issues like MSP for farmers, unemployment, evacuation of students from Ukraine will be taken up in the upcoming Parliament session

