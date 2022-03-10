New Delhi: After faring badly in five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab as per current trends of the Assembly election results, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that his party has decided to convene a Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results.

While addressing the press conference Surjewala said, "The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results".

He further said that Congress could not overcome the anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under the leadership of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and thus people of the state voted for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for change.

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is the son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for a change," Surjewala said addressing a press conference here today.

Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency. The party changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned hard for the party in all the five states, also reacted to the trends of the five states poll results, stating that he humbly accepts the people's verdict adding that the party will learn from it.