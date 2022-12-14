Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): What was published in newspapers on Chinese incursions was the same that government of India said about it after five days of the incident, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.

Read: 'We're both assets to party': Gehlot after Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rajasthan power tussle

He also said that Union government should take all political parties into confidence regarding recurrent Chinese transgressions adding that the people of the country and all political parties will stand behind the Union government as far country's dealing with China is concerned, added Pilot.

"Suppose tension is prevailing on Indo-China border, frequent border skirmishes are taking place then our Armed forces should be given orders to give China a befitting reply. But there should be transparency in discussing the matter. What is the ground reality on Indo-China border should be known to us (political parties). Then only we will make a move forward," said Pilot, adding, "We are proud of our soldiers, jawans and Armed forces, who are defending their motherland. We are standing behind them in this hour of crisis."