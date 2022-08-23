New Delhi: In a big relief to Indian Students wishing to go back to China for studies, the Chinese Embassy in India on Monday updated the “Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa”, which will be implemented from August 24, 2022.

"Applicants for Chinese visas can log on to the website of the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi at https://bio.visaforchina.org/DEL2_EN/ and fill in the "People's Republic of China Visa Application Form" and "Chinese Visa Online Form Filling Confirmation Page" online completely and truthfully," stated the notification.

It further stated that the applicants have to submit their application in person at the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi as per the appointment time and keep ten fingerprints.

Earlier this month the Chinese Embassy informed that it has started the process for the return of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 visa restrictions here and the first batch may arrive soon.