Ladakh: China is engaged in rapid infrastructure development on the border on its side and has even installed three mobile towers recently near Hot Springs, a councillor in Ladakh has claimed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Ladakh's Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin said, "After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory." "Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities," he added.

Stanzin also shared a couple of pictures of the purported Chinese infrastructure on the border. When asked about his claims, he said, "I am raising my voice for my people, China has increased the pace of their infrastructure recently they have launched a bridge on Pangong and now recently they have built three towers in a hot spring which can be used for drones. To observe our territory or for communication."

"I want to appeal to the government that we need to counterattack China. More infrastructure should be built as China tried to settle the civilians first and then handover it over to forces. We should take this seriously. Maximum border villages do not have 4G internet, we are behind in communication," he added.

Earlier in February, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Lok Sabha, "The government has taken note of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962."

Also read: Ladakh to Ukraine, a twist in India-China tale