Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh police cracked the rape and murder of a 52-year-old woman within 24 hours. The accused, Suraj Bhoi, admitted to committing the heinous crime. Police also recovered deceased silver bangles from his possession. During the probe, a forensic expert found male hair in the deceased's hand and the police sent Bhoi's hair to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation.

A 52-year-old woman's body was found half-naked in her house in Podibhada village of Janjgir-Champa district. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. As the woman was living alone because her husband died three years ago. She does not have children so she was staying alone and eking out her livelihood by working as a maid. The post-mortem report confirmed that the woman was raped. Taking cognisance of it, the police registered a case against an unknown under Section 459, 302, 376 of IPC. They pressed the dog squad and sent fingerprint experts into service. Meanwhile, they also questioned the noted criminals during the probe.

Janjgir-Champa district SP Vijay Aggarwal said that as it proved a case of rape cum murder. They formed a team to nab the accused. During the probe, they came to know that the fugitive Suraj Bhoi was seen in Pothibhada village on a fateful day. Then the police put barricades all around the village and managed to nab him when he was about to flee.

During the interrogation, he admitted to the crime and said he had come to Alkatara on July 2 and roamed around Podibhada village. Then he saw a woman was sleeping alone and her door was open. He barged into the house and raped her. However, she died of internal injuries she suffered when she was hit by the accused when she resisted the rape attempt.

After raping and murdering the woman, the accused went to his residence and was arrested by the police when he was about to flee. Meanwhile, the police have recovered four silver bangles from his possession, which were stolen from the woman. He was later produced in court and sent to judicial remand.