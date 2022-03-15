Raipur: For the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh, Governor Anusuiya Uikey attended the general meeting of the Raipur Municipal Corporation on March 15 at Raipur Municipal Corporation Headquarters. Governor Anusuiya Uikey reached the Raipur Municipal Corporation at around 12:30 where Mayor Ejaz Dhebar and Senior MLA Satya Narayan Sharma welcomed the Governor.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey said, "I thank everyone, including the mayor, the chairman, for welcoming me. I had heard of the White House (Raipur Municipal Corporation Office) and had expressed my desire to see it. I have experience in student politics but never had the privilege of becoming a councillor. I would also like to tell all the councillors that the public has a lot of expectations from the its representatives so work as per that expectation.''

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey also said that Raipur Municipal Corporation has a proud history. Meanwhile, Mayor Ejaz Dhebar arrived with the budget in a briefcase made of cow dung and presented a budget of Rs 1,475 crores for the financial year 2022-23.

Earlier, CM Bhupesh Baghel had also reached the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly with the budget in a briefcase made of cow dung. Significantly, to attend the general meeting, the councillor of Swami Atmanand Ward, Amar Bansal arrived wearing a mosquito net. He said that the residents of Raipur are worried about the problem of mosquitoes but no steps are being taken.

Also Read: In a first, Punjab assembly to have a female speaker as AAP mulls change