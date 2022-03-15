Chandigarh: After a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is speculated to make another record by choosing a woman as speaker in the state assembly.

Senior party spokesperson Neil Garg said that the discussions are still on and he is not aware of any such decision of the party, but added that it would be great if it happens. "For the first time, a woman will become a speaker and women empowerment will also get a boost," Garg said. Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon and Professor Baljinder Kaur, MLA from Talwandi Sabo who won the election for the second time, are being considered for the position of assembly speaker.

Both have five years of assembly experience while Sarvjit has been the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Legislative Assembly and Baljinder Kaur is an educated woman legislator.

Meanwhile, AAP had fielded a total of 12 women candidates, 11 of whom won. The candidates include Jeevanjot Kaur from Amritsar East, Narinder Kaur Bharaj from Sangrur, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Prof. Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Santosh Kumari Kataria from Balachaur, Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Baljit Kaur from Malout, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Neena Mittal from Rajpura, Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, while Manju Rana lost the election from Kapurthala.

It is believed that discussions have been held between future Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party's Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but the party is not ready to say anything openly on it. Punjab had 19 speakers and no woman has ever been given a chance so far.