Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): The construction work at Ambikapur airport under Sarguja division of Chhattisgarh was to be completed by June this year. But the ongoing project of developing the airport is moving at a snail's place.

A Rajasthan-based company has been engaged in increasing the pavement classification number (PCN) capacity of the runway, besides the construction of isolation way, apron, and others at an estimated cost of around more than Rs 43 crore. The deadline for completing the project was June 2022. But the project is yet to be completed. Due to the ongoing construction work at the airport, the landing of large body aircraft, including 72-seater planes has stalled since December 7, 2021.

The existing length of the airport runway is 1516 metre which is being increased to 1800 metre. Besides, the airport's PCN capacity is 12 which is being increased to 25 so that domestic flights, including 72 seater aircraft will land without any hassle. Apart from increasing the capacity of the runway, one isolation way, one apron, two taxing ways and others are being developed at the airport.

Sarguja Collector Kundan Kumar said, "For the past four months the construction work at Darima airport is going at a fast pace. PWD and director, aviation and other agencies have been working in close coordination. An inter-disciplinary team from the Ministry Civil Aviation about a month ago visited the construction site at the airport and issued guideline to focus on parameters for the construction of runway for facilitating landing of large aircraft. The construction work of runway was hampered during the rainy season and we are hopeful that the project will be completed by December last or in the first week of January."