Lakhimpur Khiri (Uttar Pradesh): The district sessions court on Tuesday deferred the hearing of the discharge application and framing of charges against Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur case, including 14 others. The court has now fixed May 10 as the next date of hearing.

The trial in the case against the main accused Ashish Mishra, including 14 others was held through video-conferencing citing security reasons. Although, the district sessions court was supposed to frame charges in the case on Tuesday itself, but the prosecution had sought time from the court to file an objection against the discharge application prepared by the accused's counsel.

Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur case, after the lapse of 68 days, surrendered before a local court, from where he was sent to the Kheri district jail last Sunday. The Supreme Court in its order last week, had cancelled the bail application of Ashish Mishra, granted by a bench of the Lucknow High Court. The top court had asked Mishra to surrender in a week.

Ashish Mishra was accused of running over protesting farmers with his convoy at Tikonia in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist had been killed. Jagdeep, son of a deceased farmer Nakshatra Singh, expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's order, saying, "We are hoping justice from the Supreme Court in the matter. He's going back to jail has rekindled our faith in the judiciary." Whereas, Pawan Kashyap, brother of the slain journalist Raman Kashyap said, "the common man's faith in the judicial system has increased."